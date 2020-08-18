Delta reaps fruits of airport upgrade as Aero Contractors lands in Asaba

The arrival of Aero Contractors flight at the Asaba International Airport is a testimony that the investment made by the state government to upgrade facilities in the airport was well made, Charles Aniagwu, Delta State Commissioner for Information, said on Monday.

The flight from Abuja, a Q300 Dash 8 with registration No 5N – BJO, touched down at the at airport exactly 11.52am on Monday, with the commissioner on board.

An elated Aniagwu, who spoke to newsmen shortly after the arrival of the airline, explained that the commencement of flight operations by Aero Contractors was one of the rewards of the development efforts of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

He said it was a good omen for air travellers in Delta and adjoining states because it would give them more options, adding that there are prospects for other airlines to join Aero Contractors and increase the flight options to and from Asaba.

“Ibom Air is resuming flight in this airport. We have always had AZMAN Air and Air Peace and this is Aero. We are also looking forward to having Arik back to this airport,” Aniagwu said.

“That means flyers and travellers who make use of this airport will have more opportunities and you know the effect that will have on the pricing and so we are quite excited,” he said.

While noting that the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) protocols for COVID-19 were maintained by the airline, he also appreciated the good works done by the airport’s special projects director, Austine Ayemidejor, for working tirelessly to ensure the airport reopened.

In his remark, Ayemidejor said the state government had invested a lot to ensure compliance with regulatory protocol for reopening of airports and commended Governor Okowa for his commitment towards development of the airport.

“The airport got a very satisfactory approval from the NCAA and we must ensure that the airport continues to operate in line with laid down protocol and international best practices.

“Our objective is to upgrade the airport to a new category as we are currently on category 6 and we have plans to scale it up because our runway can accommodate flights of all sizes,” he said

The airline took off at exactly 12.28pm on a return journey to Abuja with passengers on board.

It would be recalled that Governor Okowa during a state-wide broadcast on March 26 shut down the airport with effect from March 27 following the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.