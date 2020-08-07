Asaba airport ready for flight resumption – official

Asaba International Airport in Delta State is set to resume flight operations several months after shutdown by the Federal Government due to the corona virus pandemic, which paralyzed business and socio-economic activities around the world.

Secretary to Delta State government, Chiedu Ebie gave the indication on Thursday while inspecting the airport, noting that flight operations would commence in a few days, as the airport is fully ready. He was, however, not specific on date.

Ebie said that the state government had put necessary protocols in place at the airport in compliance to Covid-19 protocols outlined by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

He explained that the inspection was to ascertain the level of preparedness by the airport management ahead of full resumption of flights. Ebie said he was impressed with the level of compliance to the guidelines by Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the NCDC against the spread of Covid-19.

He further informed that personnel of the airport were currently undergoing training to enable them function optimally in line with the “new normal’’.

The SSG said that when flight operations fully resume, no fewer than six airlines, including Ibom Air, Azman and Arik Air, would be on the Asaba route. He assured that the state government would work out modalities to ensure that physical distancing and wearing of face masks are strictly adhered to at the airport.

Earlier, the special project director of the airport, Austin Ayemidejor said “steps have been taken to ensure that there is physical distancing, compulsory wearing of face masks, washing of hands at the point of entry and temperature check”.

Ayemidejor, who conducted the inspection team round, said the Asaba airport was set to commence flight operations.