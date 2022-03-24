Delta Airlines offers summer adventurers more trans – Atlantic flights

Customers looking for summer adventures abroad will discover plenty of inspiration in Delta’s service offerings to Europe, which include more routes and destinations in 2022, along with more opportunities to indulge in Delta’s premium cabins with 143 percent more seats available to customers vs. summer 2021.

“Delta has been focused on building back our network to give customers easy, convenient access to wherever they want to go, and we’re delivering on that promise with up to 74 daily flights to 21 European destinations from 10 U.S. gateways this summer,” Joe Esposito, Delta’s S.V.P. – Network Planning said.

“We have also accelerated improvements to our aircraft so that customers can enjoy a more comfortable journey, including offering more seats than ever before in Delta Premium Select, which will be available on nearly every flight to Europe in the months ahead.”

The airline has already added flights to major cities across the Atlantic with more frequencies, returning routes and modernized, upgraded aircraft. The latest updates to Delta’s summer schedule include new flights between New York-JFK and Stockholm (ARN) starting June 1 and between Salt Lake City and London-Heathrow (LHR) beginning May 14.

Through Delta’s partnerships with Air France, KLM and Virgin Atlantic, customers can access nearly 200 more destinations throughout Europe, Africa, the Middle East and India from 19 U.S. cities.

As the largest trans-Atlantic carrier from New York-JFK and Boston, Delta will operate up to 27 daily flights to 20 European destinations from JFK, including restarting pre-COVID service to Zurich, Brussels, Edinburgh, Copenhagen and Prague.

In Boston, Delta will operate up to nine daily flights to nine trans-Atlantic destinations, offering nearly 5,000 more seats each week compared with summer 2019.

Delta is also the U.S. Southeast’s largest carrier, operating up to 17 daily flights from Atlanta to 14 trans-Atlantic destinations, including increased three-times-daily service to Amsterdam as well as to London and Rome to twice-daily.

Delta’s Midwest hubs in Detroit and Minneapolis will operate up to 14 daily nonstop flights to the airline’s global hubs in Amsterdam, London and Paris as well as daily service to Frankfurt, Munich and Reykjavík.

On the U.S. West Coast, the airline’s Seattle hub will operate twice-daily service to Amsterdam and once-daily service to London and Paris. Salt Lake City will offer a daily, nonstop flight to Delta’s three respective trans-Atlantic hubs. Delta will also return to daily Portland-to-Amsterdam service.