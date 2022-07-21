Dana Air: Stranded passengers request refund, destroy counter at MMA2

Angry stranded passengers at the domestic terminal of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos on Thursday destroyed facilities belonging to the airline while stressing that they needed immediate refunds for tickets purchased.

The passengers who had come to the airport early on Thursday to board their flights to various destinations were surprised to meet the counters empty and no one communicating with them.

The passengers got infuriated and violent after waiting for some hours only to be informed that the airline would not be operating, following the suspension given by the NCAA.

This is coming after the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, (NCAA) suspended the airline, following the outcome of a financial and economic health audit carried out on the airline by the authority, and the findings of an investigation conducted on the airline’s flight operations recently, which revealed that Dana Airlines is no longer in a position to meet its financial obligations and to conduct safe flight operations.

Read also: We have commenced operational audit to quicken our flight return – Dana Air

“All we need now is a refund immediately. The airline knew they were not going to operate, so why keep us stranded,” one of the aggrieved passengers said.

However, some officials of the airline who later appeared at the scene of the protest advised and directed the aggrieved passengers to put down their names for a refund.

The airline has however assured that offices will remain open to its travel partners, and clients and customer service will still be operational 24/7 as always to assist customers with necessary information.

“Our customers with unused tickets have also been advised to apply for refunds by sending an email to contact@flydanaair.com with their details and we will try and resolve this in a timely manner.

“Wish to sincerely apologize to all affected customers, clients and travel partners for any inconveniences caused and crave your understanding and patience in the cause of this audit,” the airline stated.