We have commenced operational audit to quicken our flight return – Dana Air

Dana Air has announced the commencement of its operational audit as advised by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and that it is fully cooperating with the NCAA to ensure its quick return to flight operations.

This development is coming few hours after the NCAA suspended the airline, following the outcome of a financial and economic health audit carried out on the airline by the authority, and the findings of an investigation conducted on the airline’s flight operations recently, which revealed that Dana Airlines is no longer in a position to meet its financial obligations and to conduct safe flight operations.

Operational Audits are regulatory and airlines are required to suspend their operations when the regulator calls for it.

Dana Air in a statement on Thursday stated that it is confident that having been successful in previous audits, it will come back even stronger and better.

It explained that the audit is also an opportunity for Dana to prove once again and reassure its guests, clients and partners that it remains strong, safe, efficient and reliable.

“As an airline, we are not insulated from the multiple challenges airlines and the aviation industry is grappling with daily which includes the recent skyrocketing cost of aviation fuel at N830/ltr, unavailability of forex, Ground Handling services, inflation, multiple taxation amongst other operational challenges which airlines have made frantic efforts to communicate to the flying public and the government.

“While this short stay off the market remains painful and heartbreaking for us, our customers, clients and partners, we remain very hopeful and very confident of our position,” the airline stated.

The airline assured that offices will remain open to its travel partners, clients and customer service will still be operational 24/7 as always to assist customers with necessary information.

“Our customers with unused tickets have also been advised to apply for refunds by sending an email to contact@flydanaair.com with their details and we will try and resolve it in a timely manner.

“Wish to sincerely apologize to all affected customers, clients and travel partners for any inconveniences caused and crave your understanding and patience in the cause of this audit,” the airline stated.