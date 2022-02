Dana Air sets to recruit more Nigerian pilots, decorates new captain

Dana Air has disclosed that it is investing in training and re-training of pilots having commenced the recruitment of more qualified Nigerian pilots.

This is as the airline decorated a new captain on its Boeing 737 aircraft, Andrew Igbe-Arase in Lagos.

Segun Omole, director of flight operations, who decorated the new captain said ”it gives me joy every time and anytime I decorate young Nigerian pilots who grow through the ranks with rigorous training both in Nigeria and abroad doing excellently well.

“And this is why we are currently recruiting more young and qualified Nigerian pilots as part of our expansion plans and as we have taken delivery of more of our aircraft from maintenance checks to boost our operations further across Nigeria while introducing superior options for our guests.

Read also: Passenger facilitation slow at Lagos airport as FAAN maintains conveyor belts

“Andrew is a meticulous, vibrant and smart young pilot who has been a captain on the Turboprop with over 5000 hours and with over 80 percent of our pilots homegrown, our commitment at Dana Air is to continue to invest in capacity building, training and re-training of our pilots for efficiency, safety and comfort of our guests,” he added.

Dana Air is one of Nigeria’s leading airlines with a mixed fleet of 9 aircraft and daily flights from Lagos to Abuja, Port Harcourt, Enugu and Owerri.