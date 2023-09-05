Dana Air recruits, trains more Nigerian pilots, engineers

As part of its strategic expansion of flights and fleet in the coming months, Dana Air has also recruited and trained more eminently qualified Nigerian Pilots, Engineers and Flight Dispatchers.

Speaking on the recruitment drive, Ememobong Etette said the Chief Operating Officer of the airline ”about 9 Nigerian pilots, over 10 Engineers and Flight Dispatchers were recently recruited and have concluded their mandatory training already.

”These newly-recruited Ab Initio Pilots, Flight dispatchers and Engineers have demonstrated capacity, professionalism, and sound attention to details which is a clear reflection of the training they have had and been through and we are excited about their potentials.

Read also: Airbus new A321XLR equipment installation hangar to boost capacity

”Also for some dispatchers on On-Job-Training with us, we don’t just train them but also assist them to the extent of bagging their licenses, and retain the ones who show prospect and passion for the job,” Etette said.

According to him, the recruitment is as result of the airline’s planned expansion of flights and fleet in the coming months as soon as the airline takes delivery of more of its aircraft from maintenance abroad, and to support Nigeria’s local content policy which emphasizes development of indigenous capability without compromising quality, safety and environmental standards.

Read also: Niger reopens airspace to all commercial flights after coup

”Our commitment at Dana Air is to continue to invest in capacity building, training and re-training of our flight operations staff for efficiency, safety and comfort of our guests.” he added.

With a varied fleet of Boeing aircraft and daily flights from Lagos to Abuja, Port Harcourt, Enugu and Owerri, Dana Air is Reputed for its innovative online products and services, on-time performance and quality in-flight service.