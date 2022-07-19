Dana Air makes emergency landing over engine issue

Dana Air’s Abuja bound Boeing 737 aircraft with registration number (5N DNA) on Tuesday embarked on an emergency landing due to an indication on one of its engines.

In a statement by management of Dana, it stated that the Pilot-in- command briefed the passengers on the incident and landed the aircraft safely at the Abuja International airport at about 2.52pm

“All 100 passengers disembarked safely and the aircraft has been grounded for immediate attention by our team of engineers.

“The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) have also been briefed on the incident.

“We sincerely apologise to all our passengers onboard the flight and reassure our customers that Dana Air will continue to maintain its high safety standards,” the airline stated.