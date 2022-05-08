Dana Air joins Ibom Air to pull out of planned flight suspension

Dana Air, one of Nigeria’s carriers, has joined Ibom Air to pull out of plans by most airlines in Nigeria to shut down flight operations from Monday.

This decision is coming barely 48 hours after the Airline Operators of Nigeria, (AON) disclosed plans to shut down operations following the continuous increase in Aviation fuel.

In a statement by Dana Air, it explained that following the recent press statement issued by the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), it has become necessary for it to take a stand in the overall interest of its guests, and corporate partners, staff and the industry at large.

Read also: Dana Air committed to Nigeria’s economic growth- Hathiramani

The airline stated that while Dana Air agrees with the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) on all the challenges facing domestic airlines in Nigeria and has on many occasions actively participated in the collective and ongoing engagement of relevant authorities on the urgent need to tackle the many issues domestic airlines have been grappling with which includes the skyrocketing cost of Jet A1, it has taken a decision not to join the suspension of flights on May 9, 2022.

“We acknowledge that the present cost of jet A1 is unsustainable and should not be passed to the flying public, we, therefore, call on the government to act urgently to resolve these unending operational challenges while Dana Air will continue to support every effort by the AON to achieve a quick and peaceful resolution in the interest of our dear country Nigeria,” the airline said.