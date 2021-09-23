Dana Air committed to Nigeria’s economic growth- Hathiramani

The Chief Executive Officer of Dana Air, Jacky Hathiramani has restated Dana Air’s commitment to Nigeria’s Economic growth.

The Dana Air boss made this known at the 14th Annual Banking and Finance Conference with the theme “Economic Recovery, Inclusion and Transformation : The Role of Banking and Finance” held recently at Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja.

Hathiramani who was represented by the airline’s Head of Corporate Communications Kingsley Ezenwa said, “Dana Air is proud to have supported the 14th Annual Banking and Finance Conference towards finding solutions to contemporary issues for rapid economic recovery, and sustainability.”

Read also: Dana Air deepens competition with 24/7 customer service

He said, ”Aviation is a key driver of any economy and we understand the role that the banks and financial institutions play not only in our own industry, the aviation industry; In terms of accessibility and financial inclusion, but towards achieving a faster economic recovery and transformation, which is the aim of this present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

”We thank the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo for his presence and support, Godwin Emefiele, the Central Bank Governor; Bayo Olugbemi, the CIBN President; and Herbet Wigwe, the chairman, Body of Banks’ CEOs for putting up a strong commitment towards Nigeria’s economic recovery and growth.”

Yemi Osinbajo, the vice president during his visit to the Dana Air exhibition stand at the conference, appreciated the airline for supporting while urging the Institute to promote sustainable growth.

Dana Air is one of Nigeria’s leading airlines with over 27 daily flights from Lagos to Abuja, Port Harcourt, Owerri and Enugu. The airline is reputed for its innovative online products and services, quality onboard service and on-time departures.