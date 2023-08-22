Dana Air introduces ‘Treasure Hunt’ flash sale

Dana Air has bagged the Nigerian AviaCargo Airline of the Year Award at the CHINET Aviation and Cargo conference held recently at Lagos Marriott Hotel Lagos.

CHINET is one of the biggest gatherings of Professionals in the Aviation and Cargo environment bringing together all players in the value chain.

According to Ikechi Uko, the organiser of the AviaCargo conference, the award is in recognition of Dana Air’s contribution to the growth of the aviation and cargo industry in Nigeria.

Reacting to the award, Ememobong Ettete, the chief operating officer of Dana Air, said, Dana Air having spent 15 years in the industry will remain a key player and contributor to the Aviation, Cargo sector in Nigeria and by extension the Nigerian economy.

Read also: Green Africa Airways starts N6,500 flights from Ibadan to Lagos

“We appreciate the organisers for recognising our contribution towards easing the logistics in Cargo distribution, and helping to achieve Nigeria’s objective of being a Cargo hub,” he added.

Similarly, the airline has also introduced ‘ Treasure Hunt’ Flash Sale which encourages its customers to visit its website at www.flydanaair.com between the hours of 12pm and 12.09pm daily to get highly discounted fares within its route network.

Dana Air operates daily flights from Lagos to major cities in Nigeria with a varied fleet of Boeing aircraft. The airline is reputed for its innovative online products and services.