Dana Air and its chief security officer have been awarded Best Security Conscious Airline and Best Security Conscious Chief Security Officer, at a Security Conference and Awards ceremony organized by International Institute of Professional Security recently at the Nicon Luxury Hotel, Abuja. According to Tony Ofoyetan, the Director General of the Institute, ”we commend the…

