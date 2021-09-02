Air Peace signs 4-year sponsorship deal with NFF

Air Peace, Nigeria’s largest carrier has signed a sponsorship deal worth N300 million with the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), on Wednesday, making it the official airline sponsor of Nigerian national teams.

Allen Onyema, chairman of Air Peace, said the deal is for four years but will commence with one year, after which it will be renewed.

Speaking during the signing ceremony at the Marriott hotel in Lagos, Onyema said he decided to go into the partnership because he sees Nigeria as one, and deals such as this go a long way in promoting unity among Nigerians.

While speaking on peace and unity, he said he has used all his businesses to promote nationalism and oneness, adding that the core of Air Peace’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is to promote unity and restore hope among the citizens.

While wishing the Super Eagles success at Cape Verde’s games, Onyema disclosed that the airline has also been sponsoring some local clubs in Anambra State, expressing readiness to partner with more leagues in Nigeria.

“I feel privileged to be among Nigeria stars today, You may want to ask: Why is Air Peace at this austerity period taking up a huge venture like this? I have decided to be part of NFF not only because the Amaju Pinnick leadership is breaking barriers but because I want to use this platform to restore hope to this country.

“Nigeria is a great country, some countries are envious of our successes. We need to support anything that will bring hope, we know that whenever Super Eagles play against another team, we are in unity to see that they win, we do not speak about tribes when they play. If we continue to profess ethnicity, it is a recipe for disaster, The USA also has its own diversity, we only need to stop the blame game and proffer solution”, he said.

While calling on other investors to take up clubs in the country in order to develop them, he said: “Air Peace is proud of this country and we will do everything possible to support the NFF, we hope the Super Eagles qualify for Qatar 2022, we will support you all the way. We are looking for local clubs to support too, we want to bring back the joys of those days, I also call on investors to invest their CSR in some of the clubs.

Onyema also announced plans by the airline to roll out some brand new aircraft manufactured in 2021, saying that Air Peace has the capacity to compete favourably with foreign airlines.

Also speaking at the event, chairman of NFF, Amaju Pinnick, described the deal as a historic one, adding that the airline stands for unity and nationalism.

According to him, the feats achieved by the airline three years ago by singlehandedly airlifting Nigerians from South Africa was a testimony to its nationalistic outlook.

“The Air Peace brand is not just a growing brand but a strong and super brand, we will protect and project whatever we sign here today, we are grateful to the airline for the support, it is all about the unity of Nigeria. The deal is fund-based, it will be ploughed back to the players, it is a huge impact on them. The deal is worth N300 million and cash component is N200 million”, he said.

He disclosed that the NFF has been approached by various brands but the Air Peace brand stands out as a super brand.