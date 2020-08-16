COVID-19: Air Peace, Aero Airlines commence flight operations into Asaba Int’l Airport Monday

After four months of air travel lockdown due to the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic,

two major airlines, Air Peace and Aero Contractors would on Monday, August 17, resume commercial flights into and out of the Asaba International Airport in Delta State.

This followed the approval of the federal regulatory agency, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for resumption of flight operations at the airport after inspecting the level of preparedness at the airport in terms of COVID-19 hygiene management facilities and protocols last week.

A statement signed by the Executive Assistant (EAC) to the Governor of Delta State on Communications, Fred Oghenesivbe, on Saturday, disclosed that the management of the two airlines confirmed their preparedness to commence flight operations into Asaba Airport, beginning from the above stated date attributed the development to the NCAA’s approval.

Oghenesivbe, said the state government was committed to air safety standards which was why it expended huge resources to upgrade Asaba International Airport in line with global practices, for both domestic and international flights.

He pointed out that all recommended Covid-19 case management facilities needed to handle passengers checking-in, boarding and disembarking at the airport have been put in place and approved by NCAA.

He quoted the Secretary to the State Government, Chiedu Ebie as saying that Okowa administration devoted prime attention and financial resources to the provision of state of the art facilities at the airport, being the major gateway into and out of the state for local and international investors, as well as tourists, holiday makers and those engaged in legitimate transactions with public and private sectors in Delta State, and by extension some South Eastern states.

“Air Peace and Aero Airlines are to touch down on Monday August 17, 2020 at the Asaba international Airport, after almost four months of air travel lockdown due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

“As one of the major domestic hub in the country, Asaba international is now ready to retain her prime place in civil aviation with effect from next Monday.

“A total of six major Airlines will be flying the Asaba, Lagos and Abuja routes namely; Air Peace, Arik Air, Aero Airlines, Azma Air, United Airlines and Ibom Air, respectively.

“His Excellency the platinum governor of Delta State, is in high spirit upon hearing the good news that Air Peace and Aero Airlines will commence scheduled flight operations next Monday, August 17. Arik Air to follow on August 24, 2020.

“Azma Airlines, United Air and Air Ibom are yet to confirm dates for resumption of scheduled commercial fligjts into and out of Asaba. We hope these other Airlines will also resume flights into Asaba in no distant dates.

“All passengers, checking-in, boarding or disembarking are expected to comply strictly to all Covid-19 civil aviation rules and airport procedures which includes; check-in and boarding according to instructions by Airlines trained ground staff, proper fitting of facemasks throughout the flight, no smoking, no food served and no eating throughout domestic flight time.

“The scheduled passengers are to arrive Asaba international Airport to catch their flights at least two hours to take off, so as to go through flight check-in procedures and all Covid-19 airport protocols with Airlines ground staff before boarding”.

Delta State Government remained committed to safe and pleasant flying experience for the travelling public and shall continue to do the needful to retain Asaba international Airport as the destination of first choice for those visiting Delta and neighbouring states via air transportation, he concluded.