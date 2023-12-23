Bellagio Airlines pledges tech upgrade for Nigerian air travel

Bellagio Airlines has declared its commitment to closing operational gaps, adopting state-of-the-art technology, and utilising supplementary channels to improve domestic air travel in Nigeria.

Speaking during a visit to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN, in Abuja on Friday, Oludare Akande, OON, Chairman of Bellagio Airlines, emphasised the airline’s focus on being excellent.

He talked about their dedication to being reliable, avoiding flight delays and cancellations, making things safer, and giving customers an amazing experience.

Akande was accompanied by Ima Niboro, the airline’s Executive Director of Government Affairs and Strategic Communications.

During the meeting, Akande commended Keyamo for his visionary initiatives and decisions, describing the current state of affairs in the aviation sector as a “new dawn.” He expressed optimism about the future of the industry, and hailed the transformative leadership of Keyamo.

He mentioned that Bellagio Airlines aims to leave a mark in aviation, providing better travel and aiding Nigeria’s aviation growth.

The minister warmly received the Bellagio team and urged them to introduce fresh ideas for transforming Nigeria’s aviation sector.

He praised their passion, calling it a driving force for investment and innovation, and commended Bellagio Airlines and other major stakeholders for their dedication to improving the aviation industry.