Aviation ministry refutes report of moving fire fighting simulators from Zaria

The Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development has said it’s attention has been drawn to a video making the rounds of a motion moved on the floor of the House of Representatives by a Honourable member making reference to an unsubstantiated plan by the Ministry to move a fire-fighting simulator out of the Nigerian College of Technology, Zaria to Lagos State and urging the House to restrain the move.

In a statement by Tunde Mashood, SA Media and Communications to the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Developments, he said “the rumour is nothing but pure mischief by agents of destabilisation and is totally untrue.

“Whist we acknowledge the patriotism of the House entertaining the Motion, we think it was totally unnecessary since the Speaker already had a private audience with the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development few days ago when this issue came up and the Minister assured Mr. Speaker that there was NO IOTA of truth in the rumour.

“The Minister further put a call to the Rector of the school who re-assured Mr. Speaker that it was an unfounded rumour and purely a mischief. So, why the motion?”.