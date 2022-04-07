Arik Air introduces buy Miles & Fly promotion

Arik Air has introduced a sales promotion that will enable its frequent flyer program, Affinity Wings, members to purchase miles for traveling across the airline’s domestic network.

Tagged, Buy Miles & Fly, the promotion is targeted at new and existing Arik Affinity Wings members who can buy miles to fly to any of the airline’s destinations in the economy class cabin and earn additional 50 percent bonus miles.

The promotion is available for sale from April 01, 2022 for travel between April 15 and May 15, 2022.

Roy Ilegbodu, Arik Air’s Chief Executive Officer said: “We value our customers and that explains why they are always the focal point of our operations. Our products are designed to make travel easy and convenient for them.”