All airlines may be shut down if we go by results of financial audit – NCAA

Chris Najomo, the acting Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has disclosed that if it strictly abides by the dictates of the financial audit conducted on Nigerian carriers, all airlines in Nigeria may go under.

Najomo said the domestic airlines are currently going through a lot and many are struggling to stay afloat, however, the NCAA has ensured it will support the airlines but will never compromise on safety while doing that.

Speaking at the South-West Regional Air Transportation Summit in Lagos on Wednesday, themed ‘Repositioning the Nigerian Aviation Industry for Financial Capability and Economic Viability: An Inclusive Regulatory Dialogue,’ Najomo who was represented by Godwin Gyang Balang, the Director, of Aerodrome and Airspace Standards (DAAS), said while the Nigerian economy is facing significant macroeconomic and developmental challenges, these are by no means insurmountable.

The DG said these challenges can be overcome through implementing innovative approaches.

“At the highest levels of governance, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu laid out an Eight-Point Agenda for economic restoration and growth, which redefined the presidential priority areas of the administration. This represented a clarion call for all government agencies to efficiently execute their respective mandates.

“The aviation sector aligned with the President’s Priority Areas through the the aviation Minister’s Five-Point Agenda. This remains crucial given the vital role civil aviation plays in national economic development,

international trade and investment opportunities,” Najomo.

He said the summit reflects the NCAA’s commitment to realigning its strategies and approaches in fulfilling its constitutional responsibilities, especially as it relates to the strategic initiatives of the minister of aviation and President Tinubu, adding that the outcome will signal a new era of inclusive regulatory practices, fostering sector growth, safety, service excellence, and improved passenger experiences.

He mentioned that specific objectives of the summit include advocating for adequate funding, sound financial management and operational safety in Nigeria’s civil aviation; reviewing and enhancing existing service standards to align with international standards and securing commitments from stakeholders to adopt adequate

funding and financial management practices in line with the Minister’s 5-point agenda.

Najomo said the summit was also to strengthen airlines and other service providers to enhance operational efficiency and international competitiveness; and Supporting the sustainable growth of the local airline industry while promoting compliance with national and international obligations and assessing existing local laws and international regulations to ensure compliance and improve funding, financial management, and safety amongst others.

Abdulfatai Buhari, Chairman, Senate Committee on Aviation who also spoke at the event said the Senate is working on a bill that will mandate Nigerian airlines to have between four to five aircraft before they can start operations.

Buhari said the proposed bill is one way to address capacity issues leading to incessant delays and perennial flight cancellations.

Although the regulatory authority had in July 2023, unveiled its policy stating that from January 2025, the minimum aircraft fleet of any airline providing scheduled such service in Nigeria would be six aircraft, as against the minimum of three aircraft, which has been the policy over the years, Buhari said despite stakeholders’ opposition, such bill is the way to go.

The NCAA policy also insisted that the maximum aircraft that must be airworthy out of that six aircraft should be four. This means that an airline is expected to ground its operations if it has less than four airworthy aircraft.

“Nigerian airlines should be professional, Nigerians want to see confidence, they want comfort and want to be assured of safety, if an airline has just two aircraft, it should operate within the confines of its capacity and not overburden itself with multiple routes than can’t be served.

“It is sad to experience delayed flights, we need to do the right thing for the sector to excel and compete favourably with our counterpart. We are working on a bill that will make it mandatory for prospective and existing airlines have minimum of four or five aircraft to start operations.’ he said.

Olubunmi Kuku, managing director of, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) said to harness aviation potential, Nigeria must confront our challenges and embrace transformative strategies.

Kuku said modernising the airports, investing in state-of-the-art technologies, and ensuring world-class facilities are crucial.

This, she said will not only enhance passenger experience but also attract global airlines and boost tourism.

She said there is also a need to strengthen the regulatory framework, adding that by fostering a transparent, efficient, and investor-friendly environment, Nigeria can encourage both local and international investments.

“Investing in the training and development of our aviation professionals is non-negotiable. From pilots to ground staff, the competence and dedication of our workforce are key to maintaining high standards of safety and service,” she added.

