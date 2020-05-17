AIS Automation fully on course – NAMA

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has disclosed that the automation of its Aeronautical Information Service (AIS) is fully on course.

This assurance is sequel to a release making the rounds in the media to the effect that the agency had abandoned the implementation of Aeronautical Information Service (AIS) automation.

The said release by the Aeronautical Information Management Association of Nigeria (AIMAN) was quoted as saying that “NAMA management has neglected the implementation of the AIS Automation, thereby exposing personnel to Covid-19 pandemic.”

However NAMA while denying this stated that “the AIS Automation contract was signed since 2009 and without prejudice to previous efforts, we would like to state that the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari through the dedicated leadership of Hadi Sirika, the minister of avitaion has made remarkable interventions targeted at actualizing the AIS Automation project.

“These interventions came by way of granting and approval of funding for the project which never happened in the past. The agency on its part has never relented in its bid to actualize this dream. For instance, the installation of VSAT nodes necessary for the transmission of data to remote locations is currently ongoing with 8 important nodes already running,”

In a statement signed by Khalid Emele, the corporate communications manager of NAMA disclosed that the joint pilot briefing offices where the AIS Automation will operate from are simultaneously being installed with 8 offices fully completed.

“Just yesterday, another batch of equipment for installation landed at the seaport and is being cleared in Lagos.

“Following management’s desire to fast-track the automation project, the contractor was recently mandated to air-freight Kano and Kaduna master VSAT equipment for immediate installation instead of shipping. Kano VSAT is already up and running while that of Kaduna has been cleared to NAMA stores for immediate installation.

“Furthermore, the Aeronautical Message Handling System (AMHS) and AIS database have been manufactured and are ready for shipment

“The point must also be made that management has vigorously pursued the training and retraining of different categories of AIS staff preparatory to the takeoff of automation. While several batches of personnel have undergone factory training at different times, other AIS staff have equally been trained at the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, (NCAT) Zaria to ensure they are at par with their colleagues worldwide,” Emele stated.

He noted that the ongoing project is huge and all-encompassing, even as it seeks to address many gaps in the sector including the automation of AIS processes which had remained unattended to in the past.

He however explained that with the current level of support from President Mohammadu Buhari and Sirika as well as the avowed commitment of NAMA management, the AIS Automation project will soon be completed to the delight of all.