Airport arrests: NAHCO to engage FAAN on involvement of staff

The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company, (NAHCO) says it is reaching out to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on the arrest of some of its (NAHCO) staff alongside 90 others for touting at the Lagos and Abuja airports.

According to NAHCO in a statement on Monday, the engagement with FAAN has become necessary, to provide details of the nefarious activities of the arrested staff, so as to guide the aviation handling company in the activation of its internal disciplinary measures.

“We urge FAAN to always carry us along in this fight. The current move will in no small measure help our industry to grow as well as bring sanity to the airports,” NAHCO stated.

FAAN had disclosed that it arrested over 90 persons for carrying out nefarious activities.

In a statement by Henrietta Yakubu, general manager, corporate affairs, the touts were arrested for various acts of illegality, including fake COVID-19 test results, touting, unauthorised entry, trespass, illegal facilitation, forgery, loitering, theft, public nuisance, amongst others.

According to her, some of those arrested are staff of Patovilki Nigeria Limited, Lakewood Services, NAHCO plc, and other airport staff.