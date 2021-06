Airlines operating between Nigeria and Dubai have lost N26 billion in the past 19 weeks since the UAE government stopped flights from Nigeria. Prior to the ban, Dubai was one of the top destinations visited by Nigerians, but many Nigerians are opting for Cairo, Egypt and Turkey for summer holidays and tourism. BusinessDay’s analysis based…

