Airlines announce flight disruptions over aviation fuel scarcity

The Airline Operators of Nigeria, (AON) has alerted the public of impending flight disruptions to scheduled operations.

In a statement by AON on Monday, it stated that the development is being forced on members by the growing scarcity of aviation fuel popularly known as JETA1.

“The scarcity is impacting negatively on seamless conduct of air transport operations and would lead to flight rescheduling, and or, cancellations.

“However, the association and its members are working very hard and in alliance with the product marketers, government and relevant stakeholders, to ensure availability and proper pricing of aviation fuel in the country,” the AON stated.

While pleading the understanding of the flying public in the face of this reality, the AON promised to do all that is necessary and within its powers to restore normal flight schedules as soon as possible.