Aircraft shortages leave holiday travellers stranded

Christmas travellers are stranded at various Nigerian airports as they cannot find enough airplanes flying to their destinations.

The situation has led to flight cancellations and delays as aircraft demand overshoots supply.

Even the recent airplane additions by airlines are not enough as they have even accentuated the high level of aircraft shortages in the industry.

“It has been an array of flight delays and outright cancellations at the airport today, December 22,” said Amina Jacob, an aggrieved passenger, told BusinessDay.

“Passengers arrived at the Lagos airport on board their flight to Kaduna, only to be told that the flight would no longer operate for that day,” Jacob said.

She attributed that the reason for the flight cancellation to lack of planes to fly, hinting that the airline should still have been able to operate if there were adequate airplanes.

Last month, operators leveraged loans and partnerships to bring in aircraft to feed local routes during the Yuletide period, following a noticeable passenger glut resulting from depletion in aircraft size across the aviation sector.

Three weeks ago, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority of Nigeria (NCAA) had hinted that a total of 10 airplanes were heading for Nigeria to help reduce the Yuletide flight pressure as plans were made to avert chaos and rumpus at Nigerian airports this season.

BusinessDay’s findings however show that demand has continued to overshoot supply as airlines have been unable to fly all its passengers without delays and cancellations.

Bad Weather Effect

In addition to fleet size, the current harmattan haze has made it difficult for pilots to take off and land on schedule, thereby worsening the delays and cancellations.

Obi Jackson, a Lagos airport domestic passenger, told BusinessDay that his Lagos-Abuja bound flight on Sunday was delayed for over three hours.

He argued that airlines now deploy delay strategies when they know they do not have the planes to airlift passengers that have booked for flights.

“They tell us they are delaying flights because of bad weather, but this delay has been happening before the harmattan weather. It only worsened because of the passenger surge during this season,” Jackson said.

Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), operators of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 2 (MMA2), has stated that there have been recent incidents of unruly and violent behaviour by air passengers as a result of flight delays and cancellations.

A statement by BASL said the actions are unacceptable and go against the standards of conduct expected within its facility.

“While we understand the frustration that can arise from flight cancellations and delays, we urge passengers to address their concerns through appropriate channels, as outlined in Part 19 of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARs). These regulations clearly define the rights and responsibilities of passengers as well as the obligations of airlines, travel agents, and tour operators.

“BASL has a zero-tolerance policy toward any form of unruly or violent behaviour. Such actions will result in immediate legal action, prosecution to the fullest extent of the law, and potential inclusion on no-fly lists. We remain committed to ensuring the safety, security, and well-being of all passengers, staff, and stakeholders,” the terminal operator stated.

Ndukwe Ginika Ogechi, CEO Geena Travels and Tours Limited, told BusinessDay that flight delays and cancellations have continued to frustrate passengers who have been left stranded at the airport, shattering their plans.

“On Sunday alone, over three airlines delayed flights within an hour. Some airlines now announce on their website that passengers should expect flight delays as a result of the current harmattan haze.

“I think the major problem these airlines are having at this period is most likely weather-induced,” Ogechi said.

A recent viral video showed passengers rushing and falling upon themselves to get on board an Air Peace flight at Abuja airport.

Air Peace Airlines has however responded to the post, saying the flight delay on the day was caused by harmattan haze. It noted that it has deployed adequate aircraft to airlift passengers to their destinations.

In the past one year, stakeholders have raised concerns over passenger glut resulting from fleet reduction.

Airlines that sent their aircraft on maintenance have been unable to return them as a result of the skyrocketing costs triggered by foreign exchange scarcity.

Others were forced by the NCAA to ground their aircraft for the inability to send them for maintenance, BusinessDay’s checks show.

Data obtained by BusinessDay from the NCAA showed that 13 domestic airlines operating in Nigeria operate a total of 91 aircraft. This data includes aircraft that have gone on maintenance.

Sources close to the NCAA told BusinessDay that apart from Dana Air that has been grounded, over half of the 91 aircraft have gone on maintenance and some have become aircraft on ground, putting a strain on the few operating aircraft.

BusinessDay’s checks show that five years ago, there were just 10 domestic airlines operating on Nigerian routes. However, they had over 120 planes at that time.

