Passenger, crew member rancour grounds United Nigeria aircraft

United Nigeria airlines has disclosed that its Lagos-Asaba flight, originally scheduled for 6:30am on Thursday, December 19th, was grounded and delayed due to an incident involving an unruly passenger.

The airline said the individual physically assaulted a crew member after everyone had boarded and the door of the aircraft was firmly shut.

In a statement by the airline, it noted that, “the commotion caused by this passenger lasted a long time and for safety reasons and in accordance with international aviation protocols, the aircraft was grounded, resulting in hours-long delay. Unfortunately, this disruption may have a reverberating effect on other flights across our network and may cause more delay and cancellations. We are deeply sorry about this.

“We understand and respect our passengers’ right to express their concerns. However, it is important to emphasise that any form of physical or verbal assault against any crew member is a serious offense under international aviation laws and is strictly prohibited. Such behavior not only endangers the safety and security of everyone on board but also disrupts the travel plans of fellow passengers,” the airline said in a statement.

The airline urged its passengers to use appropriate channels, such as customer service hotlines or online feedback forms, to address any issues or dissatisfaction they may have.

This, it said ensures that concerns are handled efficiently and respectfully, without compromising the safety and comfort of other passengers.

“At United Nigeria Airlines, safety is not just a priority but the very foundation upon which our operations are built. Our commitment to maintaining the highest safety standards is unwavering, and we take all necessary measures to ensure the well-being of our passengers and crew.

“We sincerely appreciate your understanding and patience during this time. Thank you for your continued support and cooperation,” the airline added.

