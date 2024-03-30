Landed: Air Peace’s first London flight ignites excitement

Nigerians have expressed excitement as Air Peace on Saturday operated full flight to London.

The airline which operated a Boeing 777 for the maiden flight, held a brief ceremony at the Muhammed International Airport (New Terminal) to celebrate the occasion.

Some of the dignitaries present at the occasion include Festus Keyamo, the Minister of aviation and aerospace development, Doris Uzoka-Anite, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, and Chris Najomo, acting director, general, NCAA amongst others.

The elated passengers on the Air Peace flight to London said the flight is a much-awaited one and signals a new dawn in Nigeria’s travel industry.

“It’s a new dawn for travellers. We are tired of exploitative fares charged by foreign carriers. Air Peace is changing the narrative to air travel with this maiden flight. We see that fares are gradually reducing since Air Peace announced flight to London. This is good for air travel and Nigeria,” Tony Ike, a passenger on the flight said.

Doris Uzoka-Anite, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment described the feat by Air Peace as the convergence of innovation, determination, and the unwavering commitment to excellence.

Uzoka-Anite said today, Nigeria is celebrating more than just a flight; but the ingenuity of Nigerians.

“Nigeria has needed a local airline flying directly to the UK for a number of years. Air Peace proudly wears the badge of ‘Made in Nigeria.’ It is a symbol of our collective effort to showcase our capabilities to the world. From the skilled hands that maintain the aircraft to the warm smiles of the cabin crew, every aspect of Air Peace reflects the spirit of our nation,” she said.

“Let us reflect on the economic impact of this flight. Air Peace’s presence in London is not merely about arrivals and departures; it is about trade, investment, and collaboration.

“By choosing Air Peace, you choose to invest in Nigeria. You choose to empower local businesses, create jobs, and strengthen our economy. In December 2023, the UK exported £185 million to Nigeria and imported £154 million, resulting in a negative trade balance of £30.8 million. This is a trend we wish to change in Nigeria’s favour and an additional trade route is a major step in the right direction.”

She added that the choice of Nigerians to fly with Air Peace is a vote of confidence, adding that the airline has a commendable safety record, holding a 7 out of 7 safety rating according to Airline Ratings and has successfully undergone the International Air Transport Association Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certification four times, signifying its commitment to rigorous safety standards.

“So I entreat all potential passengers to trust them to carry you safely across continents, and remember that you are part of a movement—a movement that encourages Nigerians to patronize their own. Let us be ambassadors in the skies, sharing stories of our rich heritage, our vibrant culture, and the warmth that defines us,” Uzoka-Anite added.