Air Peace suspends Dubai flights over non-issuance of visas by UAE

Air Peace, Nigeria’s largest carrier has announced that from Tuesday, November 22, 2022, it will be suspending its Dubai operations till further notice.

The airline said its decision follows persisting non-issuance of visas to Nigerian travellers by the government of the United Arab Emirates and the accompanying inconveniences.

Last month, the United Arab Emirates Immigration stopped issuance of visas to Nigerians. This is also as all submitted applications have been rejected, while fees were not refunded.

The UAE government, Destination Management Companies (DMCs) licensed to issue electronic visas to UAE announced in a statement that Dubai immigration has stopped approving visas for Nigerians at the moment.

Air Peace has been operating into the UAE despite the country’s recent travel restrictions, but given the heightening hurdles Nigerian travellers are facing in accessing the country, the airline stated that it has become imperative that it halts its operations to the destination.

“We shall provide further updates as the situation progresses” the airline said in a statement.

“Passengers whose flights are affected by this development can mail our Call Center Team.”