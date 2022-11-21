Air Peace resumes Monrovia December 2

Air Peace, Nigeria’s largest carriers is set to resume its Monrovia service on December 2, 2022, a news release issued by the airline on Monday has revealed.

Stanley Olisa, Spokesperson for Air Peace, disclosed that the Lagos-Monrovia service will operate three times weekly, adding that the airline is also finalising plans to launch its Tel Aviv operations soon.

Olisa noted that the airline is strengthening its presence on the West Coast and providing easy connectivity to Africans while promoting commercial relations between cities and contributing to the economic prosperity of the continent.

Air Peace launched Monrovia operations in August 2018 and suspended the route in the wake of the global COVID-19 lockdown.

Air Peace leads Nigeria’s aviation industry with a network of twenty domestic routes, seven regional routes and three international destinations.