Air Peace launches mobile app to boost customer experience

Nigeria’s leading airline, Air Peace, has launched a new Mobile App to ease flight bookings and other transactions. With this new app, customers can easily book, pay and check-in for their flights from the convenience of their phone, while having quick access to all necessary information.

Stanley Olisa, the airline’s Senior Communications Executive, announced this in a statement released on Thursday. He stated that the new app is a convenient and user-friendly platform and every customer will love it.

According to Olisa, “The launch of this app is a demonstration of our commitment to boosting our customers’ experience with us. The app is so easy to use and navigate through, giving our customers all the details they need and when they need it.”

The app, which can be downloaded on App Store and Google Play Store, allows customers manage their bookings, check-in, check their flight status, amongst other features.

Olisa stressed that the app launch is another indication of Air Peace’s innovativeness and customer-friendly stance.

The airline’s spokesperson reiterated Air Peace’s commitment to providing safe and affordable flights locally and beyond.

He urged the public to continue flying Air Peace to experience the ‘Flygerian’ comfort and style.