Air Peace commences Abidjan, Cotonou flights Jan 22

Nigerian carrier Air Peace announced on Wednesday that it will commence direct flights from Lagos to Abidjan, Ivory Coast, and Cotonou, Benin Republic, on Monday, January 22.

These new routes are part of the airline’s strategic plans to expand its regional destinations across the continent, and these additions bring the total number to 10 in just less than a decade since it commenced flight operations.

This information was made available in a press release signed by Stanley Olisa, the company’s spokesperson, who said: “the new routes were further confirmation of the airline’s unyielding drive to connect the whole of Africa and facilitate economic prosperity on the continent.”

According to Olisa, in addition to these new routes opening soon, Air Peace is also introducing new connections such as Abidjan-Dakar, Cotonou-Dakar, and Abidjan-Cotonou.

He stated that the route schedules are now live on the airline’s website, www.flyairpeace.com, and its mobile app, and customers can start booking to take advantage of the unbeatable launch fares.

This expansion now adds to the 21 domestic routes, 8 regional routes, and 6 international destinations of the Nigerian carrier.