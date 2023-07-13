Air Peace begins Lome July 28, announces special Antigua flights

Air Peace has expanded its regional connectivity with the launch of the Lome(Togo) route on July 28, 2023, a news release issued by the airline on Thursday, July 13, 2023, has revealed.

The airline has also announced special flights to Antigua between August 5 and 9, 2023, in partnership with Tour Brokers International.

The airline said the Lagos-Lome-Lagos route will be operated with the 50-seater Embraer 145 jets.

“We are expanding our West African presence to strategically connect key cities in the sub-region, ease connectivity for Africans and strengthen commercial ties between countries.

“Air Peace is committed to easing the air transportation burden of Africans, and this will continue to drive our route expansion as well as fleet modernisation. We also recently received two Boeing 737-700 aircraft to further strengthen our domestic and regional operations”, the release stated.

Read also: NCAA suspends Max Air’s 737 aircraft type over safety concerns

On the Antigua operations, Air Peace disclosed that it is offering the best flight deals for customers who plan to travel for the Antigua Carnival from August 5-9, 2023, plus bespoke hotel packages from Tour Brokers International.

Similarly, the airline hinted that plans are in top gear to resume China soon, adding that more connections and routes like Congo Kinshasa and Abidjan are in the works. With Lome operations, Air Peace’s regional route strength will increase to eight, including Douala and Niamey launched in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

Air Peace, with an increasing, mixed modern fleet of B737s, E195-E2s, B777s, E145s, Airbus 320s, and a Dornier 328, leads Nigeria’s aviation industry with a network of twenty domestic routes, seven regional routes, and five international destinations.