Air Peace aircraft makes air return over bird strike

Air Peace aircraft which departed Lagos for Owerri on Saturday afternoon made air return due to a bird strike that got the bird stuck on the left main landing gear.

In a statement by the airline, it stated that its flight PA7154, which departed Lagos at 12.00hrs on Saturday, August 27, 2022 for Owerri could not land due to a bird strike that got the bird stuck on the left main landing gear.

The airline explained that the strike affected the operating parameters of the landing gear which made the pilots follow regulatory safety procedures by returning to Lagos where they landed the aircraft safely without any incident.

“Passengers disembarked normally and another aircraft has been deployed To operate the flight,” the airline added.

The airline also apologized for the inconveniences caused to all passengers affected by this situation.