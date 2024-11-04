Air Peace Abuja-bound flight makes air return over technical fault

Air Peace 12:50 pm Benin-Abuja flight on Monday made an air return due to a technical snag.

The airline stated that the return to base was a necessary safety procedure.

The airline in a statement said, “The aircraft landed in Benin and passengers disembarked normally, while our maintenance team are currently troubleshooting the cause of the snag.”

Air Peace said it is deploying replacement aircraft to Benin to minimise the disruptions and ensure passengers continue their journey as soon as possible.

The airline also appealed to its affected passengers and others whose flight will be delayed as a result of the situation.

