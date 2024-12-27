48% of flights operated in October, September delayed – NCAA 

Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority of Nigeria (NCAA)

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has disclosed that out of 10,804 flights operated in September and October 2024, 5,225 flights were delayed, and 190 were cancelled. The authority gave a further breakdown of the data to show that in September 2024, 5,291 domestic flights were operated with 2,434 delays and 79 cancellations.

In October 2024, 5513 flights were operated with 2,791 delays and 111 cancellations recorded. Speaking during a meeting with airlines’ Chief Executive Officers on Friday, Chris Najomo, the Director-General of the NCAA, said delays and cancellations are sometimes inevitable, but poor management of these disruptions has far-reaching effects.

Najomo said it is the responsibility of airlines to ensure that every disruption, whether due to operational, technical, or weather-related challenges, is handled with the utmost professionalism and regard for passengers’ rights, especially during this harmattan season with poor weather conditions that will affect flight operations.

He said the NCAA Regulations on Passenger Rights during disruptions, as outlined in the Nigeria Civil Aviation (Consumer Protection) Regulations, 2023 are not optional but mandatory obligations.

The DG noted that the regulations ensure that passengers are promptly informed of schedule changes, delays or cancellations, accommodation, refreshments, and alternative travel arrangements are offered when disruptions exceed the acceptable limits.

“Adequate compensation is provided where applicable. Non-compliance with these regulations will not be tolerated, and going forward, the NCAA will not hesitate to impose the necessary penalties where violations are observed. I have instructed my team to monitor and enforce compliance and apply sanctions.

“My team has engaged the industry in the last year by organising awareness, sensitization and training sessions for the airlines and the association of travel agents to re-educate them on the provisions of the Nigeria Civil Aviation regulations and airline obligations to passengers in the event of disruptions.

“This is also extended to passengers to also educate them on their responsibilities as the NCAA will also be joining airlines to enforce whatever penalties will be applicable for unruly behaviour because with Rights comes responsibilities,” Najomo said.

He noted that while he acknowledges the challenges faced by airlines, including infrastructural limitations and operational constraints, he said these challenges should not come at the expense of the passengers.

He said airlines must invest in robust operational systems that can minimise avoidable delays, ensure transparency in communication with passengers during disruptions and strengthen contingency plans for emergencies or unforeseen circumstances.

He also said airlines must offer immediate, care, refund, reimbursement and or compensation as applicable, adding that this is not only about compliance with regulations but about fostering trust and goodwill among the flying public.

