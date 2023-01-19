100 days: ValueJet mulls acquisition of 3 CRJ aircraft

One hundred days after it commenced operations in Nigeria, indigenous start-up airline ValueJet has unveiled the expansion plans that would see it spread its wings to other key destinations, part of which is the acquisition of three CRJ aircraft types.

This is also as the airline concluded plans to begin flight services to Jos and expand to other destinations, as the carrier works to bring down the cost of flight tickets without compromising safety.

The carrier is also keeping an eye on Akure, Yola, Kano, and Gombe. Those are destinations the airline said are of great potential while maintaining and concentrating on its six stations Lagos, Abuja, Benin, Asaba, Port-Harcourt, and Jos with an on-time departure with above 95 percent.

Speaking on its 100 days since ValueJet started operations, Dapo Majekodunmi, the managing director of the airline, said, “At our 100 days, we have been able to stabilise our operation, understand the market, and make inputs on passengers’ preferred time of travel demands into our schedule.”

Speaking on route expansion, the airline chief further stated, “The expansion will be gradual to other stations. We would like to maintain and concentrate on the six stations Lagos Abuja Benin, Asaba, Port-Harcourt, and Jos with an Ontime departure above 95 percent.”

“We are keeping our eyes on Akure, Yola, Kano, and Gombe. Those are destinations with great potential. The vision of the airline still remains the focal point. That is making flying available for everyone.”

Majekodunmi disclosed that three additional CRJ aircraft are expected by the third quarter of 2023 while the aircraft would be a cargo configuration CRJ 200, saying that would be the first such cargo plane operation in West Africa.

ValueJet Airlines is celebrating an important milestone -100 days of operations. As part of the celebration, the carrier would from January 16, 2022, introduce promo fares to its teeming customers that are as low as N40, 000 for a one-way trip to the destinations the airline operates.

ValueJet operates scheduled flight services from Lagos which is its hub to Abuja, Port-Harcourt, Benin, Asaba, Jos, and some other states across Nigeria which the carrier intends to launch soon.

As part of ValueJet’s 100 days of flying, customers are to book and travel for as low as N40, 000 under the Value Lite promo that entitles them to seven kg hand luggage only while the Value Plus promo category of N50, 000 entitles customers to 7kg hand luggage, 23kg checked bag and the ValuePremium promo of N90, 000 which comes with 7kg hand luggage, 30kg two-piece checked in bag with premium services. The promo lasts from January 16th to February 15th, 2023.

Kunle Soname, chairman of ValueJet, remarked that the airline was no stranger to the industry and would base its services on the need for the right pricing.

He thanked the passengers for being part of history and patronage in the past 100 days of the existence of the airline when it launched flight services on October 4th, 2022, with its CRJ 900 90-seater aircraft, recording above 97 percent load factor.

Majekodunmi recounted the 100 days of the airline and unfolded some plans to make the airline the preferred carrier of many Nigerians, stressing that they intend to expand operations to other routes across the country.

“The past 100 days have been interesting and you expect that we are a start-up that would have issues that we need to improve on. We did not get comfortable with the first 100 days as we tried to do something better.”

“Every day that went was better than the previous day and we have been able to study and see areas to be addressed on demand and passenger service satisfaction.”

Ayisat Titilope Adams, team lead, marketing for ValueJet, said they have identified a niche in the sector, the need for fair pricing amidst the rising cost of commercial aviation to the average customer compounded by tough economic realities for air operators.

She said, “ValueJet was founded with a mission to make air travel affordable to everyone, and a vision to build a global airline, connecting people with places while using modern air travel. Value Jet Airline is here to add value to the Nigerian flying populace.”