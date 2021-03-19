Writer Chimamanda Adichie loses mother

The first female registrar of the University of Nigeria, Grace Ifeoma Adichie, is dead.

The mother of acclaimed writer Chimamanda Adichie, Grace Adichie died suddenly on March 1, 2021, on the birthday of her husband, James N. Adichie, a professor, who passed away just nine months before.

Grace Adichie, nee Odigwe, was born on November 29, 1942 in Umunnachi, Dunukofia LGA, Anambra State.

She attended Rosary High School, Enugu and Queen of the Rosary College, Onitsha, obtaining her West African School Certificate in 1960. She began her university education at Merit College, California, USA in 1964 and completed it at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, earning a degree in Sociology and Anthropology.

She began her career as a cabinet officer in the East Central Government of Nigeria, Enugu, in 1972. In 1973, she joined the University of Nigeria, Nsukka as an administrative officer. She rose through the ranks and finally made history when she became the first woman to lead the administration of the university as Registrar.

She served on the governing council of the university and its various committees, the Senate and its many committees, as well as the university’s convocation and congregation. She was named “University of Nigeria Nsukka Best Administrator” in 2002.

After her retirement, she served as a member of the governing council, Anambra State University, Uli. Until her death, she was a permanent member of the Anambra State Universal Basic Education board (ASUBEB), a job that gave her great joy, whether participating in teacher training workshops, overseeing curriculum, or going on school inspections.

She was a devoted mother and grandmother, a loving sister and aunt, a skilled administrator, a Lady of St. Mulumba of the Roman Catholic Church, a warm woman full of love and laughter and wit. She is deeply missed by her children, Ijeoma, Uche, Chuks, Okey, Chimamanda and Kene; her nine grandchildren, her brothers, a sister, and other relatives.

She will be buried on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at the family compound in Abba, Njikoka LGA, Anambra State, after a funeral mass at St Paul’s Catholic Church at 12pm. There will be an outing service on May 2, 2021 at 10am