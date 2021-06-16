Trophy Lager celebrates South-West based Nollywood legends

Trophy premium lager, a product of International Breweries Plc., has celebrated another set of Nollywood legends based in South West in continuation of the Waa Gbayi Experience campaign.

Actors who were given green carpet treatment include Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, Yinka Quadri, Dele Odule, Adebayo Salami (Oga Bello), and Jide Kosoko.

Tolulope Adedeji, marketing director, International Breweries Plc, explained that Trophy decided to pay tribute to the Yoruba movie legends through the Waa Gbayi experience because they had shown that they were deserving of honour through their enduring career and contributions to the propagation of Yoruba culture.

“Honour to whom honour is due, is our tagline for this campaign, and by it, we sought to extol the virtues of people who have displayed the qualities of an honourable. In the light of this, it wasn’t difficult to decide to celebrate those who have been integral to the success of the Nigerian film industry and have continued to entertain us with their craft many decades later,” she said.

Bamise Oyegbami, marketing manager, Trophy, said Trophy is demonstrating a commitment to its loyal consumers by not paying lip service to the ‘Honourable’ tag.

“We see our consumers as prestigious members of society who deserve to be celebrated for their loyalty, integrity, hard work, and fun-loving qualities. It’s why we have dedicated our resources to ensure that as many Trophy consumers as possible get the Waa Gbayi experience,” he said.

According to him, Trophy is delighted to celebrate the male Yoruba movie legends like it did their female counterparts during this year’s International Women’s Day.

A fan favourite, Taiwo Hassan who commended the initiative from Trophy described the Waa Gbayi experience as a laudable celebration of culture.

“I feel honoured that a reputable brand like Trophy deemed it fit to come all the way to celebrate me, and I am grateful to the Trophy team for this experience,” he said.

Yinka Quadri, Dele Odule, Adebayo Salami, and Jide Kosoko also expressed gratitude to Trophy and International Breweries Plc for the gesture.

“By this gesture, Trophy has shown that they are a brand that cares about their consumers. Because I am aware that they are not only doing this for celebrities,” Kosoko said.

Trophy Waa Gbayi Experience is open to Nigerians who are 18 years and above.