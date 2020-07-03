This Weekend On OkadaBooks, Take A Trip To The ‘90s With ‘That ‘99 Love’

That ‘99 Love by Tomilola Coco Adeyemo

“It is the year 1999 and my school life is upturned by my Lecturer in a case of sexual harassment I may never win. Still, I am determined to work hard, do my best, and pass.”

These are the words of Lola, the female protagonist of this adventurous romance set mostly within the walls of the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU).

Although fiction, Lola’s words are haunting and commonplace in the real world.

Through this captivating read, multiple times Bestselling Author, Tomilola lends her voice to an arduous year in the history of her alma mater, shines the spotlight on hard-biting topics (sexual harassment, cultism, etc.) society would rather talk about in hushed tones, and puts a more romantic spin to a decade sometimes argued to be one of the most eventful in Nigeria’s history. It’s a thriller; a romantic-thriller; it’s a must-read!

Read the full synopsis

A Little Bit of Love’s Magic by Bambo Deen

The search for true love leads Noura to visit a Babalawo. The instructions are straightforward, “use this charm and the first person you encounter afterward will be the love of your life”. The only issue is that the first person Noura sees is another woman. Find out what happens next.

His Royal Highness by Aisha Onekata

Sufyan Muhammad Al-Amin has always craved a simple life. Born into royalty, it’s the one thing he can never have. After the sudden demise of his elder brother under strange circumstances, his worst nightmare comes to be as he automatically finds himself next in line to the throne of a powerful emirate. But he isn’t the only one with problems.

Sufyan Muhammad Al-Amin has always craved a simple life. Born into royalty, it's the one thing he can never have. After the sudden demise of his elder brother under strange circumstances, his worst nightmare comes to be as he automatically finds himself next in line to the throne of a powerful emirate. But he isn't the only one with problems.

Tammy Adebayo, an average class career woman can't seem to keep her life from falling apart as she suffers from yet another heartbreak and loses her job too in an unending string of failures. When a chance meeting brings these two from opposite worlds together, a friendship develops that soon turns into a beautiful love. However, trouble brews in the form of a scheming, manipulative ex-fiancée, and soon Sufyan is faced with the dilemma of choosing between preserving his family's royal legacy and the woman he loves. While he grapples with the choice of pleasing his heart or bowing down to tradition for the sake of family, his attempt at finding closure for the death of his brother eventually brings him face to face with a long-standing secret. One that threatens the safety of his family and could mean the end of their rule in the emirate.

