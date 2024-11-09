How Nollywood’s content can win global appeal

Nollywood, Africa’s largest film industry, is at a crossroads. While it continues to produce a huge amount of content, the industry faces significant challenges in terms of infrastructure, funding, and global recognition.

A panel of industry experts at the 13th African Film Festival (Afriff) recently discussed the complexities of navigating the future of African television and distribution challenges. They also discussed how Nollywood can create local productions for global appeal.

Participants highlighted the need for increased investment in the industry, particularly in areas such as infrastructure, training, and technology.

They emphasised the importance of developing strong storytelling skills and creating original content that resonates with both domestic and international audiences. While there is a growing interest from Hollywood in adapting Nigerian stories, the panelists cautioned against selling rights too cheaply and urged filmmakers to prioritise their own creative visions.

Agatha Amata, a Nigerian media entrepreneur, highlighted the complex challenges facing the television industry in Africa, particularly in Nigeria. She pointed out the coexistence of traditional and digital media, with many Nigerians still relying on terrestrial television, especially in rural areas. Despite the rise of digital platforms, traditional broadcasters like NTA continue to dominate the advertising market, often due to their widespread reach. This, she argued, limits the potential for innovation and investment in high-quality content.

Amata further emphasised the significant infrastructure challenges faced by the industry. She highlighted the unreliable power supply and the dependence on imported equipment, which significantly increases production costs. These factors, coupled with the lack of local manufacturing capabilities, make it difficult for broadcasters to operate efficiently and profitably.

Amata stressed the importance of content creation. She noted that while digitalisation offers new opportunities, it also poses challenges in terms of content distribution and monetisation. To thrive in this evolving landscape, the industry needs to invest in high-quality content that resonates with audiences and generates revenue.

“Our main concern is content. All these things are just accompaniments to problems. And for content to be created, you need money. No matter how good the content is, how many times can you show the same thing?”

Adedeji Adeniyi highlighted the challenges faced by the television industry in Nigeria, particularly in navigating government regulations and securing adequate funding. He emphasised the importance of accurate audience measurement, which is crucial for advertisers to make informed decisions.

However, he noted that the current system, particularly for terrestrial television, lacks reliable data, making it difficult to assess the true reach and impact of programmes.

“I can tell you for free that in Lagos, there are about 80 million people watching TV every day. Terrestrial, because the cables that we’re all crazy about, they can’t even track cables.”

Adeniyi further discussed the complex dynamics between broadcasters, advertisers, and government agencies. He pointed out that advertisers often prioritise traditional media outlets, such as NTA, over newer platforms, even if they may not be the most effective. This, he argued, is due to a lack of accurate audience data and a reliance on traditional marketing strategies.

“There’s a telecommunication company in Nigeria that will make NTA their first port of call – whether you like it or not. And they’re spending so much money. They’ll do between N10 billion to N14 billion every year in terms of advertising,” Adeniyi said.

To address these challenges, Adeniyi stressed the need for increased collaboration between industry stakeholders, including government agencies, broadcasters, advertisers, and content creators. By working together, they can develop innovative solutions to improve audience measurement, enhance content distribution, and attract more investment to the industry.

Amata emphasised the importance of digitalisation in improving audience measurement. She argued that accurate data on viewership is essential for attracting advertising revenue and making informed programming decisions. By transitioning to digital platforms, the Nigerian television industry can align with global standards and compete effectively with other markets

“South Africa can give you their figures. That’s why advertising budgets are known, because they know what exactly and where they want to put money. We have the population to command budgets higher than a lot of these countries. We have it, but we cannot back it by figures,” Amata said.

Seyi Babatope, film director, highlighted the complex dynamics at play in the Nigerian film industry’s relationship with Hollywood. He cited the example of Jimmy Odukoya, who was overlooked domestically but gained international recognition through a Hollywood production. Bbatope emphasised the importance of understanding one’s position within the industry and focusing on building a strong foundation.

“This is a very interesting question and it’s also something that needs a little bit of nuance to really get to what we’re talking about. I had the privilege two years ago to be in Tokyo when ‘Woman King’ was going to premiere. My friend, Jimmy Odukoya, was in the film. Now, Jimmy Odukoya, he’s my friend and I can speak on this because it’s the truth. He wasn’t really regarded as an A-list actor here. As a matter of fact, he was rejected on ‘Blood Sisters’ but they didn’t want him. Jimmy was not considered worthy to be in the moviw, but Hollywood said, ‘that’s him.”

“Hollywood is going to do what Hollywood’s going to do because listen, man, there’s money to be made. So, there’s no point in you tripping about it. What part of the chain do you belong in? What leverage do you have? If you’re not in the game to really be in the game, then what are you on? We have to really, really focus on being part of the ecosystem. They cannot remove us from this thing because they need us. And in that way, you can have a collaboration.”

He argued that by focusing on developing talent and storytelling skills, the Nigerian film industry can position itself to collaborate with Hollywood on mutually beneficial projects.

Babatope also emphasised the need for self-belief and a global mindset. He encouraged Nigerian filmmakers to aim for international standards and to actively seek opportunities to showcase their work on the global stage. By doing so, they can attract international attention and investment, ultimately elevating the Nigerian film industry to new heights.

Scarlet Gomez, a Nollywood actor, emphasised the importance of originality in the Nigerian film industry. She argued that Nigeria possesses a rich cultural heritage and a wealth of untold stories that can captivate a global audience. By focusing on these unique narratives, the industry can differentiate itself and attract international attention.

“We have stories that we have not even tapped from history and all of that. Anybody in the world can pick up a Nigerian book and go, oh, I love this story, I want to tell it. But what makes it original is us. And it can only happen when we start telling our stories and putting it out there. We cannot try to give back to Hollywood and try to finesse it.”

