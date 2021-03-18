Diemond Star set to launch its unique merchandise

Diemond Star, an international company that provides musicians with musical instruments and accessories, is set to launch its unique merchandise.

The launch is said to be highly awaited by the target customers of the company which has garnered a loyal fan base in the music world because of the quality of products it provides.

“Building a brand image and trust is very important for a company. The growth of a company depends on the target audience and the brand loyalty sustained over the years,” Diemond Star said in a statement.

“The company has also let the drumming community be the face of the company rather than the management. The consumers can be confident that the clothing line will be top-notch and of the highest quality. The recent launch of autograph pens used for signing the drumsticks was received well by the drumming/music community,” it said.

The company said the opening of its merchandise line could see results above expectations based on the past reputation the company has built. It said based on the quality of previous products, the expectations would be high.

The company said fabric engineering could be such that it could assist the artists as all products are to benefit the talents and the community.

It reiterated that its goal is to make the life of artists a little more comfortable through its products.

“The main business of this enterprise is to provide drummers with shock-absorbing drumsticks. The whole process is controlled by them, from the seed to the stick,” Diemond Star said.

It said the process starts with picking the correct tree, which is the homegrown American hickory.

“The natural property of the wood is shock-absorbing and flexible, helping the drumsticks. The sticks are then pitch-paired and weight-matched, making them very easy to use and grip comfortably,” the company explained.

“The drumsticks are designed with unique specs for more versatility for the musician. The re-engineering of the drumsticks reduces hand and wrist fatigue, thereby reducing the chance of an injury. Constant use of a particular tendon can cause tendinitis of the tissue. The sticks help reduce the risk of injury and keep the artist playing for longer durations,” it said.