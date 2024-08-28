Culture Ministry lists key drivers of 2m job delivery target

Hanatu Musawa, The Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy,\

The Federal Ministry of Culture and Creative Economy, (FMACCE) has listed four key components driving its 2 million jobs delivery target.

The 2 million job target is being facilitated in partnerships with the private sector, with several Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) signed to effectively drive this job component.

Speaking exclusively to our correspondents, Hannatu Musawa, minister of art, culture and creative economy said, “These 2 million job deliverables will be delivered through strategic investments, partnerships and fiscal incentives.”

She disclosed that the job strategy will also explore synergies with the Nigerian commitments under the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement-(AFCTA) and broader economic expansion.

The minister added the 2 million job opportunities will create more investments in the creative industry value chain of Africa and expand opportunities of $3.4billion African market share.

According to the minister, the job creation strategy encompasses vital pillars for development, including infrastructure enhancement, investments in human capital, formalising the informal sector, exploitation of economic pivots and effective monetisation of cultural assets.

She also disclosed that upbeat investors would be supported with data into the creative economy eco-system.

It was further confirmed that the FMACCE has facilitated partnerships through the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) with the Committee of Vice Chancellors of Nigeria to expand cultural and creative academy programmes in higher institutions across the country.

“Formalising partnerships via MoU with the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates to promote cultural creative programme exchanges are key to driving the growth being sought in the sector.”