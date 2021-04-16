Asha Gangali speaks on his new appointment as director at MCSN

Asha Gangali, a music industry mogul and multitalented artiste, has been appointed as director at Musical Copyright Society of Nigeria (MCSN).

Speaking on the appointment, Gangali said, “My appointment will usher in a pivotal change in the licensing sector”.

Gangali described his new appointment alongside Sunny Neji, an iconic artiste and Mathew Ohio, a showbiz impresario, as a move that will usher in a pivotal change in the music licensing sector as the sector is being translated into a digital ecosystem with the deployment of MCSN’s Gocreate App.

As well, Gangali’s in-depth knowledge in copyright licensing administration will complement the positive efforts being made by MCSN significantly to restructure the copyright and sound recording licensing landscape.

Gangali’s Roc Da Mic Talent showcase platform was the first independent talent platform in Nigeria to discover, groom and project upcoming artistes to the mainstream with sustainable impact.

Over the years, his primary focus has shifted from the artistic to the business side of music. Discouraged by the tremendous revenue losses being recorded yearly in the recording and licensing sectors, Asha changed course and started working closely with other music industry stakeholders and relevant creative industry institutions, to ensure that proper structures are put in place for the three pillars of the music industry; recording sector, performing sector and the licensing sector.

Asha, through Roc Da Mic Media Limited, his entertainment marketing outfit, over the years, has also worked with major corporate brands like Chelsea Dry Gin, Airtel, Hennessey, Planet One Entertainment among others.