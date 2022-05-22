Zen Studios launches to set standard for creative spaces globally

Emmanuel Oyeleke, an award-winning photographer and creative, has launched yet another photo studio, Zen Studios, which is dedicated to promoting creativity through photography and other artistic expressions.

“My vision for Zen Studios is to set the standard for creative spaces globally. A place where creatives can have their best thoughts, share their ideas, and create their best work in a conducive environment,” said Oyeleke, founder of the studio.

Enunciating on what inspired him to start Zen Studios, Oyeleke said, “Nigeria is a country sprawling with amazing young talent. However, we lack a conducive environment to foster the wealth of creativity and talent we have.

For the past 6 years, I have nurtured the dream to enable a culture and environment that fosters creativity and engenders growth. Zen Studios is the first iteration and a slice off the whole loaf of my dream.

As highlighted by the tagline for Zen Studios, ‘Create Your Best Work’, we are helping the most creative minds in Africa create their best works and come into their own. We’re helping propagate the narrative that Africans are not less than anyone else.”

The studio, which is located at the heart of Ilupeju, Lagos, was launched at an event that drew over 100 photographers, videographers, creatives and art enthusiasts.

Zen studios, with its serene environment, is built to cater to photo and video shoots, press/PR events, art installations, pop-ups and is ideal for any event with an artistic appeal. The space is adaptable and gives photographers and artists the freedom to explore and execute their creative vision.