Youths creativity will boost national economy amid global distress — Sir Justine, SJW Entertainment boss

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sir Justine Worldwide (SJW) Entertainment, Obiajunwa Justine Chinonso, has said that youths in the creative world are the hope for boosting of both the personal and national economies amid the current global distress occasioned by coronavirus pandemic.

Chinonso, popularly known as Sir Justine, said “these days, creativity rules the world, and to him, the fact “the usual economic pattern is presently being challenged and threatened with the global lockdown of businesses and other activities owing to the coronavirus pandemic, there is a need to create a new order.”

The music entrepreneur who, with his record label, SJW Entertainment, has worked with many youths in the creative industry, especially song writers, producers and Nigerian singers like BLaq Jerzee, a top crooner, who has equally collaborated with his creative colleagues in the music would to produce hit songs like fever for Wizkid and Low for Larry Gaga, said Nigerian youths must be encouraged to use their talents to develop the national economy.

The creativity of others too like Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, Iyanya, and Dr Sid, DJ Tunez, Davido, Olamide, among numerous others, Sir Justine believes has created a good fortune for these Nigerian youths who flood the music scene, not to mention a wide range of those in Nollywood, the country’s film industry.

Sir Justine, who has been one of the top players in the Nigerian music recording industry, also as an entrepreneur, who is currently at the verge of rebranding to reposition his business “in a way it lives above the present global challenges,” said, as someone in the music industry, there are still many grounds to cover in the area of generating contents to populate the virtual world for the end users.

“Music is my business, and I know the extent one can go in trying to create contents that will be globally acceptable to audience in the music world. It requires a lot of attention, concentration and creativity. Once you get it right, it enjoys the public patronage, and the proceeds can even be a source of foreign earning for both the copyright owner and the country.

“Our government has to encourage our young talents in the entertainment world, invest in their creativity so they can produce good songs, especially in the quality of production which is where the bulk of finances is required because of the expensive hard/softwares being used in our studios.

“But once there is government partnership and access to soft loans with less bank charges, there will be more patronage in the industry and creative youths will also be able to invest in their talents, and in the end, we can be so sure of boosting the national economy with foreign earnings because both the Nigerian music and movies are good materials for exports these days, ” Sir Justine said.