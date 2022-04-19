With style and opulence, Chinze Ojobo unveils her Hidden Essence

At the mention of Chinze Ojobo, those who love rare artworks, collectors who appreciate sought-after works, galleries that desire to have a ‘Chinze’ on display, and young artists who look forward to her mentorship, will always be excited.

The award-winning international artist, with over thirty years of studio practice is top among African artists that have impacted the African continent and global art markets and scenes with their sheer creative ingenuity.

Of course, her background, training and passion speak volume of the great art personality she has become today.

The Fine and Applied Arts graduate from University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), and former student of renowned artists such as El Anatsui, Obiora Udechukwu, and other world-acclaimed artists, has over the three decades of her career, engages in several joint and solo exhibitions, amid enthralling art projects, as well as activism, where she uses her works to highlight societal challenges and advocates for the girl-child.

She is an interesting artist to follow and appreciate because her works are highly textured; they are rich in symbolism, full of vibrant colours, they are contemporary and energetic, amid a tapestry of the original Uli designs and art forms.

The mixed media painter also specialises in acrylic on canvas, acrylic on wooden sculptures and acrylic on jute, unique techniques that set her apart from her peers.

With all these going for her, Chinze, who is not relenting, is furthering her successful career with yet another enthralling solo exhibition.

Tagged ‘Hidden Essence’, the artist truly unveiled her hidden essence in the one-day exhibition in style and opulence, considering the Banana Island, Lagos, venue of the exhibition.

That day, Sunday April 10, 2022, special guests and some VIPs at The Artist’s Studio, House 3, The Address Homes, Banana View, Banana Island, Lagos, venue of the exhibition, where thrilled in the one-day salon of paintings, mixed media and wood panel works by Chinze Ojobo.

They were enthralled by the 39 well-crafted works on display from the reception, first floor to the open space gallery at the last floor where they were also entertained by the artist.

Speaking on the rationale for the title, Chinze, says Hidden Essence talks about the ‘inner me’, her deep thoughts and feelings, which she brings to life in her works.

“Hidden Essence is talking about the inner me. The works on display are works I did over a period of time from 2014 till now. It is a body of work that talks about the deep things in a person”, she says.

Exploring ‘This Too Shall Pass’, one of the 39 works, she says, “It talks about life experiences where you have the good, the bad and the ugly. The work talks about when it is bad, it looks like it is the end of the world, but one day it will pass. But when it is good, it looks so good, and then one day it will pass. So, ‘This Too Shall Pass’ means that everything is temporary and that only God is permanent.”

She also unravels others works, which pass similar messages and meanings including; Dare to Dream, Do not Keep Silent, Be Happy, Find Yourself, Addiction, We Deserve Better Supplication, Support, among others.

Impressed by Chinze’s works, Udemma Chukwuma, curator of the exhibition, expresses her happy to show Hidden Essence by the artist, who she describes as widely recognised at home and abroad for her unique style, media and the 3- Dimensional works, which she discovered over three decades of practice as a full-time studio artist.

She notes further that the artist is a multimedia artist whose works are well-detailed, semi-abstract; most of her paintings are highly textured, rich in motifs and vibrant colours.

Of the 39 works, she says they are sought-after because of many reasons.

First, according to her, they are works from Chinze’s 2014 to 2021 collection, secondly, the different media used in presenting them including; plexiglas on fabric, resin or paper and canvas, acrylic on carved wood panels, acrylic on Ankara fabric, acrylic on paper and acrylic on canvas, then the rare techniques the artist used in getting the works done.

Furthering her curatorial insight on the works, Chukwuma says, “Each work crafts a narrative that depicts Ojobo’s inner thoughts, which amplified the global margins and overlooked subjects she has engaged in her works with concerns––her activism for the girl-child.”

Toeing the same line, Kehinde A. Aluko, who wrote the exhibition’s forward, says that Chinze’s mixed style is expressive and fascinating, drawing one into a unique and eclectic world of art and leaves you wanting for more.

“Her wall-hanging wood panel work is exceptional, especially her collapsible pieces – however large! Her mixed media pieces are simply stunning and bursting with colour and life!

“Her paintings are so vibrant that it forces the right vibe. The dimensions and forms that she manipulates are amazing. It is hard to imagine that Chinze can craft so beautifully and effortlessly with such delicate hands”, Aluko enthuses excitedly.

Jide Ogundemu, a lawyer, and one of the special guests at the one-day exhibition, commends the creative ingenuity of the artist and is enthralled by the rare works on display.

Of course, he looks to buying some to show appreciation of the over three decades of experience that goes into each work.

As well, Tony Ojobo, an art collector and husband of Chinze, is always impressed with his wife’s creative outputs as they keep growing in quality, amid sustained international recognitions and patronage even at foreign auctions.

Tony, who retired as director of Public Affairs, Nigerian Communications Commission, notes that Hidden Essence presents works that are borne out of many years of experience, commitment and hard work, hence are rare gems for those who know the value of art.

He commends the artist for pulling off another successful exhibition in Lagos, after several ones across the country and abroad.

While Hidden Essence is one-day, the works are still on display at The Artist’s Studio, House 3, The Address Homes, Banana View, Banana Island, Lagos.