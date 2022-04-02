Will Smith resigns from motion pictures academy

Will Smith announced on Friday that he is resigning from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences after slapping Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars.

Smith said he was heartbroken and would accept all consequences for his conduct during Sunday’s ceremony.

He described his actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation as shocking, painful, and inexcusable. He said it hurt a long list of people including Chris, his family, as well as his friends, loved ones, the guests at the awards, and global audiences.

“I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film.” Smith said in a statement.

Following a meeting of the Academy’s board of governors earlier this week, the Academy launched disciplinary proceedings against Smith, stating that Smith was asked to leave the show following the slap but refused.

According to The Hollywood Reporter The statement didn’t provide details, but acknowledged that the Academy “could have handled the situation differently.”

A board member said in an interview that it still wasn’t made clear who asked Smith to leave, or the sequence of events, while two other sources said there was never a request made directly to the actor.