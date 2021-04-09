What you should know about hotel star rating

As the cost of business and leisure travels keeps increasing, it calls for making the right choice of hotel accommodation, especially post covid-19.

Yes! No matter how long you are staying and the number of people you are traveling with, choosing a hotel is key to your level of comfort, enjoyment and even security. Hotels are usually rated with a star system, and this generally correlates with the hotel's quality and especially price.

When choosing a place to stay, ask yourself the following questions: How much time will I spend in the hotel? What amenities are most important to me? Am I looking for a home away from home or just a place to lay my head for the night? Knowing your own expectations can make choosing among hotels a lot easier.

One-star hotels are best for budget travellers who are not too picky about where they sleep as long as it is cheap. Not usually the cleanest or most updated places, these are meant for those guests who do not plan to spend a whole lot of time in their hotel room. If you are more interested in the sightseeing than the size of your pillow, these hotels might suit you just fine.

In the two-star range you will find hotels that serve as a bed for the night but offer little comfort. These hotels are good for driving trips where you only plan to spend a limited amount of time and then hit the road again. Do not expect too much as no fancy sheets or down comforters, probably a stall shower instead of a big bathtub, and definitely no champagne and strawberries. There may be room service, but it is probably more likely that you will ask the lobby for the local joints.

Three-star hotels offer clean and comfortable accommodations but may not offer the same amenities as their pricier cousins. Guest rooms are less elegant, but comfortable nevertheless. Bathrooms are generally pretty standard. But if you are looking for a rain shower, you probably will not find it here. Service is fine, though the staff do not bow at your feet quite the same way. Many guests find this level of service more comfortable; others miss being treated like royalty.

Four-star hotels are quite elegant. Usually the difference is slight. Maybe the rooms are a bit smaller, the linens a slightly lower thread count, and the shampoos less expensive. The biggest difference seems to be in the price.

Five-star hotels generally are the most expensive. You are paying for luxury. These hotels usually offer butler service, large bathrooms with soaking tubs, spa-inspired bath products, and high-end bed linens. Lobbies in five-star hotels are laden with marble and fresh flowers. Service is impeccable.

But when a hotel offers services and facilities above five-star, it can claim to be six or seven-star. In actual sense, any hotel that claims to be seven-star is just for advertorial as five-star is still the benchmark and the highest offering in hospitality business across the world.

Though the star-rating system created in United States of America by Mobil Travel Guides is a very subjective way of measuring hotel quality, most hospitality experts believe that guests rate hotels better than any agency because they are the ones to say how satisfactory or poor a service or facility is.

However, choosing right also means utilising you bargaining power as a customer. When you get to a hotel at night, you can get the room of your choice at half the price if you bargain well. After all, the hotel will lose money if they allow you sleep elsewhere when the room is still empty.