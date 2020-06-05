We need to support youthful creativity to boost economy amid global distress — SJW Entertainment boss

In the face of the current global distress occasioned by coronavirus pandemic, Obiajunwa Justine Chinonso, chief executive officer, Sir Justine Worldwide (SJW) Entertainment, has said that youths in the creative world are the hope for boosting of both the personal and national economies.

According to Chinonso, who is popularly known as Sir Justine, “These days, creativity rules the world.The usual economic pattern is presently being challenged and threatened with the global lockdown of businesses and other activities owing to the coronavirus pandemic, there is a need to create a new order.”

The music entrepreneur, who has worked with many youths in the creative industry with his record label, SJW Entertainment, especially song writers, producers and Nigerian singers like BLaq Jerzee, who has equally collaborated with his creative colleagues in the music industry to produce hit songs like Fever for Wizkid and Low for Larry Gaga, said Nigerian youths must be encouraged to use their talents to develop the national economy.

Read also: Worried by dwindling fortunes of petroleum, Reps want FG prepare for post-oil economy

Sir Justine further noted that the creativity of others artistes such as Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, Iyanya, and Dr Sid, DJ Tunez, Davido, Olamide, among others, has created good fortune for Nigerian youths who flood the music scene and the country’s film industry.

The entrepreneur and one of the top players in the Nigerian music recording industry, who is about rebranding to reposition his business said, as someone in the music industry, there are still many grounds to cover in the area of generating contents to populate the virtual world for the end users.

“Music is my business, and I know the extent one can go in trying to create contents that will be globally acceptable to the audience. It requires a lot of attention, concentration and creativity. Once you get it right, it enjoys public patronage, and the proceeds can even be source of foreign earning for the copyright owner and the country.

“Our government has to encourage our young talents in the entertainment world, invest in their creativity so they can produce good songs, especially in the quality of production which is where the bulk of finances is required because of the expensive hard/softwares being used in our studios.

“Once there is government partnership and access to soft loans with less bank charges, there will be more patronage in the industry and creative youths will also be able to invest in their talents, and in the end, we can be so sure of boosting the national economy with foreign earnings from our music and movies, which are good materials for exports these days, ” Sir Justine concluded.