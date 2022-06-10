Urban Kitchen show launches 9th season

The ninth season of the Urban Kitchen, a production of Sate Television Limited, will premiere this June.

This season of the show will be taking a look at the changing landscape of Nigerian food, and what it means for the future. It will be looking at the stories behind the food Nigerians make and eat, from the older generation to a younger one, from memories of mother’s home cooking to delicious ethnic dishes, from the kitchen to the kitchens of others. The show will be showcasing these stories in fun and engaging ways that give viewers more context and understanding.

However, it will feature contestants who will be expected to prepare a local dish passed down from an older generation.

As well, the older family member must accompany each contestant to the show, provide moral support and help out with the cooking.

To participate in the show, contestants must submit a video that includes details on the local dish they plan to prepare, ingredients needed, and footage of their market bargaining power and they must be accompanied by their older mentors. Videos are to be sent as a direct message to The Urban Kitchen Instagram page.

This season, Urban Kitchen, which will be presented by Ariyike Dimples, will explore different iterations of meals influenced by the older generation. From classic local foods, innovative takes on local foods. Contestants will be challenged to prepare a local dish that has been passed down to them from an older generation. Focusing on two important things: culture and food, ‘The Urban Kitchen Show’ has been using cooking as a way to teach important life lessons like budgeting and meal planning.

In addition to learning how to make the dishes themselves, in this season viewers will be able to see how the recipes have been passed down from generations and which ingredients are necessary for their success. With the rising food and other essential costs, it is more important than ever to learn how to prepare meals without breaking the bank. Urban Kitchen has made it easy for viewers to do just that by creating a diverse and well-rounded show that is both entertaining and educational.

‘Urban Kitchen’ show where viewers learn how to make meals on a budget airs on over 12 television stations across Nigeria, in flights and on major VOD platforms.