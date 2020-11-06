Urban Kitchen set to premiere Season 4 this Saturday

Lovers of live TV shows are in for a special thrill as Urban Kitchen launches the Season 4 of its enthralling live culinary and entertainment show.

The latest season of the show launches on Saturday November 7, 2020 on 12 television stations across the country, including NTA Ibadan, ITV Benin and Abuja, PRTV Jos, among others.

Produced by Sate TV Studio, in collaboration with Power Oil, the Season 4 of the show is promising more excitement, quality engagements, great personalities, celebrity reviewers, more audience participation, as well as , the resuscitation Bargain Power Challenge, which usually kicks off the excitement.

Urban Kitchen is a live food TV show that teaches viewers how to make meals on a budget, and since 2017 when it launches, it has sustained the teaching, featuring celebrities as reviewers, creating awareness for local chefs, as well as, offering quality entertainment for families and individuals across the country and in others parts of the world.

Speaking at a media parley heralding the premiere of the Season 4, which held recently at Sate TV Studio, Magodo Estate, Lagos, Omoluku Felix Daodu, creator and producer of the show, noted that Urban Kitchen has grown since its launch in 2017 to become a mustwatch for many food lovers, live TV show enthusiasts, and has even be adopted as part of entertainment offerings highlighting Nigerian culture by some airlines.

He expressed his pleasure over the emergence of Power Oil as the official oil brand of the show, noting further that the brand resonates with quality, healthy living among other appeals expected to impact the show positively.

To ensure a successful season, Daodu noted that Sate TV Studio has also outsourced the production, marketing and other aspects of the show. Also bearing in mind health and safety of the participants and guests, creator and producer of the show assured that the highest safety protocols are in place, with the limiting of production crew and equipment in the studio, insistence on face masks, hand sanitizing and other safety measures in line with social distancing.

Excited over the collaboration, Opeyemi Awojobi, sponsorship head, Tolaram Group, makers of Power Oil, disclosed that the ideals of Urban Kitchen show, which is to encourage quality and healthy cooking yet on budget, resonates with that of Tolaram Group, which is committed to improving quality of life and healthy living by the production of healthy cooking oil and other quality products.

In line with cooking on budget, Awojobi explained that Power Oil comes in different stock keeping units (SKU), especially the affordable sachet, which offers even students the opportunity to buy, use in cooking healthy food, and avoid the unbranded oil that comes with many health risks.

Explaining further on Power Oil’s collaboration in the show, the sponsorship head, Tolaram Group noted that Power Oil would be resuscitating the Bargain Power Challenge, which is the means chefs, who participate in the show, are chosen.

“It will be more engaging this time with Power Oil on board. We will also offer health tips during the show and do lots of giveaways to the audience”, he said.

Like other seasons, the present season will have 26 episodes and will run for six months. It will also be anchored by Chinonso Arubayi as the hostess.