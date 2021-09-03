The Yacht still berths in Lekki, amid new offering

Last November, the Lagos luxury market witnessed a unique addition to its burgeoning offerings. Since then, The Yacht Hotel has been the new address for exclusivity and luxury in Lekki Lagos, where it is located, amid promise of more enthralling service and facility offerings.

On offer at the boutique hotel are 25 well-appointed rooms and modern aesthetics reminiscent of an actual yacht overlooking the lagoon.

The room offerings are truly breathtaking and a good reason to visit. From executive city studio, executive city cabin, deluxe city cabin, deluxe city suite, deluxe seaview, to executive seaview room, accommodation options are simply comfort beyond imagination.

The cabins are infused with vibrant art, neutral colours and a calming elegance that draws guests in, while the suites offer sea or city views, which feature spa-inspired bathrooms with deep soaking tubs, rainfall walk-in glass showers and balconies to enjoy the sea breeze and take in the sunset.

Moreover, the highlight of the room categories is the Executive Seaview room. Well-appointed with a king-size bed for two adults, the 36m² room is the most luxurious room in town amid world class amenities that enable guests to unwind into casual luxury.

It overlooks the tranquil waters of the Five Cowrie Creek with a stunning view of the iconic Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge.

For the fitness buffs, there is a gym and the Oriki Spa, an indigenous spa brand that has proven its worth over the years in many hotels it partners.

Also, the restaurant, which offers standard continental dishes, is a place the guests look forward to, while lounging or dining at the beautiful terrace overlooking the sea is the deal because nature is awake as cool sea breeze caresses the guests and aids digestion.

Read also: Marriott Hotels debuts in Nigeria with opening of Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja

However, in fulfillment of its promise of expanding its offerings, on August 21, 2021, in an exclusive art exhibition and wine tasting event tagged ‘Luxury In Tranquility’, the hotel opened its spectacular lounge, which is about the best in town, amid seaview and exclusivity.

The helipad lounge hosts 120 guests, and is strictly by invitation and membership.

The Yacht Hotel also used the event to introduce The Admirals, its elite class club, which provides a full 5-star experience to guests; including access to the exclusive, members-only helipad lounge.

Excited that the lounge facility has come to be as planned, Eyitayo Fakehinde, owner of The Yacht Hotel as well as Sailor’s Lounge, noted that the concept of the lounge is from a yacht. “Some of the big yachts have helipads, where the helicopter lands and from where the boss can easily takeoff when there is an urgent meeting. So, this is our most exclusive lounge, but we call it luxuriate, we do not call it lounge”, he explained.

Speaking on why the hotel used an art exhibition to open the lounge, Fakehinde, an optician turned hospitality and creative entrepreneur, noted the building concept is art among other inspiring things which the hotel wants the guests to see and appreciate.

Abiodun Omolayo, founder of Omolayo Gallery, Onikan, Lagos, thinks that the partnership with the hotel in the exhibition, which flagged off the lounge was commendable and an endorsement of the place of art in today’s business environment.

He further commended the hotel for its huge acquisition of art works, which are beautifully hanging in the hotel’s corridors, the rooms, public areas and other strategic places.

“This is a huge encouragement to the artists who made the works and to the Nigerian visual art sector. I appreciate Eyitayo and his team in the hotel”, Omolayo said.

Apart from the special art exhibition from Omolayo Gallery and wine tasting of select premium brands, the lounge opening ceremony also witnessed practical painting sessions by guests who were guided by a team from the Omolayo Gallery, the curator of the art exhibition.